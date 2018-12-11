Dad, 3-year-old child, die in Florida murder suicide, police say

Temple Terrace police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that involved a 3-year-old girl.
According to officials, officers responded to the 11000 block of Skylake Place at 4 p.m. Monday for a well-being check.
Officers found two dead people: a man and a female child.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a man killed his daughter, then took his own life.
The cause of death for both individuals is pending autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.
Authorities identified the deceased man as 48-year-old Ayhan Aytes and the girl as Ela Deniz Friedman Aytes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Temple Terrace Police Department at (813) 989-7110.
