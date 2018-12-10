Bradenton man faces drug trafficking charges after heroin, guns found in home, cops say

A Bradenton man is facing multiple armed drug trafficking charges after police found drugs and guns during a search of his home.
Bradenton police reported finding heroin, oxycodone, cocaine, crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana and pills while executing a search warrant at the home of 55-year-old Jeffery Cheaves in the 900 block of Sixth Street Court East on Friday morning.
The search warrant was obtained after multiple purchases were made from residence as part of a long-term narcotics investigation, according to police.
When the SWAT team entered the home, Cheaves was seen walking from his bedroom and was handcuffed outside while the home was searched. He reportedly told police they could find a gun and marijuana inside, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Police reported finding a Smith and Wesson 9mm gun on his bed under a pillow and four cell phones on the bedside table. A hat hanging on the wall held 68.8 grams of heroin and an aspirin bottle with 15 grams of oxycodone, according to the affidavit. Other pill bottles found in the room held 25.7 grams of Dilaudid.
Inside a suit in the bedroom closet was a container of crack cocaine and $845 in cash. Police also found a glass jar that held 8.7 grams of marijuana in the closet, according to the affidavit.
A second bedroom in the home had a mason jar with 219.5 grams of synthetic marijuana in a dresser drawer. Five other guns, including a loaded shotgun, were in the second bedroom room as well, according to the affidavit.
In the living room, police found 25 grams of cocaine, according to the affidavit.
Police also found $9,000 in cash in a cereal box and drug paraphernalia in the kitchen.
Cheaves faces charges of armed trafficking oxycodone, heroin and cocaine; possession of cannabis, a controlled substance, synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon.
Cheaves, according to police, has been convicted of multiple felonies, with his most recent conviction in 2001.
