Crime

Troopers investigate death of Palmetto man who became stuck under car that struck him

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 07, 2018 04:54 PM

Palmetto

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 32-year-old Palmetto man who was struck by a pickup truck Thursday night.

Troopers say Bradley John Yost was driving eastbound on Bayshore Road in a 2018 Honda. Yost stopped his car around 9:29 p.m. and walked into the roadway and into the path of a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling directly behind him.

The 46-year-old driver of the truck struck Yost before driving off, troopers said. According to a crash report, Yost’s body became lodged underneath the truck and carried along. He became dislodged from the vehicle in the westbound lane of 73rd Street East.

Troopers said Yost was pronounced dead at the scene by the North River Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

