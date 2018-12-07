Doctor saw patients while his license was revoked, cops say. They want to know how many

Sarasota police are looking to see if there are more people who may have been treated by a doctor who did not have a license.
Ronald Wheeler, 71, of Sarasota, was found guilty of practicing medicine without a license Thursday in connection with a July 2017 case, according to Sarasota police. He has yet to be sentenced.
The Sarasota Police Department’s investigation started in July 2017, after an anonymous complaint to the Department of Health that said Wheeler, whose medical license had been revoked, was still seeing patients.
On July 18, 2017, Sarasota police executed a search warrant on Wheeler’s offices at 1819 Main St., Suite 401 & 402, Sarasota — Diagnostic Center for Disease High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Centers of America — to determine if he was still seeing patients.
Wheeler’s medical license was revoked on April 20, 2017, court documents show.
According to court documents, Wheeler knew his license was revoked because he appealed the DOH revocation. His appeal was denied.
Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department say Wheeler saw additional patients while his license was revoked.
Specifically, Wheeler offered medical services and alternative medical treatment to a victim between May 2016 and January 2018 in addition to the 2017 complaint, according to police.
Charges of scheming to defraud are pending after court documents indicate Wheeler refused to return the $46,500 a victim paid him for procedures. Charges of practicing medicine without a license are also pending after he bonded out in Sarasota and opened a clinic in Georgia, according to police.
Anyone who was a patient of Wheeler’s on or after April 20, 2017, is asked to call investigator Mike Harrell at 941-954-7086.
