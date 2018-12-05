Deputies are searching for this suspect in a Myakka City stabbing. Have you seen him?

Deputies are searching for 28-year-old Cole Wooten, who is suspected of stabbing a Myakka City man in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Around 4:40 a.m., a man and woman at a Myakka City residence were awoken by someone knocking on the front window, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Nino Migliaccio went outside to investigate. Hope Stempo heard him say something along the lines of, “You don’t disrespect me like that bro.”
When Migliaccio came back inside, he was bleeding. From her vantage point, Stempo saw Wooten and another man identified only as Rob, who also lives at the residence.
Rob and Stempo drove Migliaccio to the Myakka City Fire Department. Rob then fled by car to an unknown location.
Migliaccio was then transferred to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not expected to be life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
Migliaccio was only moderately responsive when deputies spoke with him. When asked by deputies who had stabbed him, he could only state “Cole Wooten.”
Now deputies are asking for help locating Wooten.
Anyone with the information on the whereabouts of Cole Wooten is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
