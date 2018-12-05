Guns, other SWAT equipment stolen from detective’s vehicle, cops say

Guns and other SWAT equipment were stolen from a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detective’s vehicle when the detective left the vehicle unlocked overnight, according to a news release.
Detective Brian Keane, who is also on the department’s SWAT team, left his sheriff’s office vehicle unlocked at his North Port home overnight between Monday and Tuesday.
During that time, two firearms — his duty 9mm Sig Sauer 226 and an Accuracy International A.T. 308 rifle — and “several pieces of specialized equipment” were stolen from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The burglary is under investigation.
As a member of the SWAT team, Keane kept specialty weapons in the vehicle.
Keane has been with the sheriff’s office for 18 years.
An internal affairs investigation was launched by the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen equipment is asked to contact the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by dialing 941-366-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted to the agency’s moblie app or social media pages, including Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Comments