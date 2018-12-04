Bradenton man sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on child porn charges

A Bradenton man has been sentenced to 10 years and 1 month in federal prison for downloading child pornography from the internet, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Adam Daniel Young, 27, was indicted on Feb. 13 on one count of receiving and two counts of possessing child pornography. Young pleaded guilty to the charges on Aug. 21.
The investigation began after an undercover agent downloaded child pornography from Young’s Internet Protocol (IP) address. Law enforcement officers then obtained and carried out a search warrant at Young’s home.
Investigators found more than 3,500 images and 75 videos depicting child sexual abuse on Young’s laptop.
The case against Young was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006.
“Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Young is also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and was ordered to register as a sex offender.
