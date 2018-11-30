Manatee deputy resigns after DUI arrest. He’s second jail employee to do so in a month

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on driving under the influence charges and has resigned. He is the second jail employee in just over a month to resign after a DUI arrest.
Deputy Lawrence Hoag was arrested early Friday morning after he was pulled over for speeding on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. The Florida Highway Patrol trooper noticed signs that Hoag was impaired and later arrested him after conducting a DUI investigation.
Hoag, 40, resigned after his arrest. He was hired by the sheriff’s office in September 2016 and worked at the jail.
Just over a month ago, a booking clerk at the jail, Lazaro Gomez, resigned immediately after his Oct. 22 arrest on driving under the influence charges.
At about 11 p.m. that night, Bradenton police notified the sheriff’s office that it had arrested Gomez in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue West in Bradenton and charged him with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash.
According to an internal affairs report, Gomez had crashed into a parked car, causing his own vehicle to flip over onto the side and then ran from the scene. Gomez allegedly ran to his mother’s house, told her he had been in a crash and needed alcohol, took three shots of tequila and then went back to the scene of the crash.
When the officer attempted to speak to him and ask what had happened to his Jeep, Gomez said, “What do you mean?,” according to the report.
