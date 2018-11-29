Vehicle crashed through gates, damaged plane at Sarasota Bradenton airport, officials say

Two gates and a small plane were left with an undetermined amount of damage Wednesday night after someone drove through the gates, according to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport president and CEO Rick Piccolo.
A vehicle drove through a gate at the general aviation area of the airport around 9:37 p.m. Wednesday, causing damage to the gate, Piccolo said.
The vehicle continued, turned left beyond an aircraft hanger and went through a grassy area before it hit and damaged a small, single-engine propeller plane and kept going through another gate, he said.
The second gate was also damaged by the vehicle. The amount of damage to the gates has not been determined, according to Piccolo, but he expects it will not be cheap.
“The bigger issue will be damage to the aircraft,” Piccolo said.
The plane, he noted, is privately owned.
Piccolo said someone was arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the incident, but he did not have details on that person.
Airport police will work with the sheriff’s office to determine charges, likely along the lines of criminal mischief, he said.
The airport has video of the incident, which Piccolo said lasted about 90 seconds.
Airport officials, including police, operations and maintenance personnel, were dispatched to the area when an alarm went off after the first gate was breached, according to Piccolo. The gates have been secured with chains.
