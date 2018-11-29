Sarasota man arrested after cops say he downloaded child porn again

Sarasota police announced Thursday that they arrested a man for a second time in three years for allegedly transmitting child pornography.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children task force noted an IP address found by investigators to be downloading child pornography was on a law enforcement database tracking suspected child pornography, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Sarasota police detectives were told by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force on Nov. 20 that Jon Gluvna, 37, of Sarasota, was “actively downloading” child pornography, according to a news release. He is facing one charge of transmission of child pornography by an electronic device.
The next day, detectives executed a search warrant on his home in the 3800 block of Calliandra Drive, where Gluvna lived with his parents, according to police.
Investigators seized computers, a tablet, a gaming console and an SD card, and reported finding within the downloads folders that included images and videos, according to the affidavit.
Gluvna was previously arrested in July 2015 on charges of transmission of child pornography by an electronic device. He is currently on supervised release in relation to the case and is not allowed to access the internet, according to police.
Court records show he is scheduled for a jury trial on the 2015 charges on April 29, 2019.
Gluvna was arrested Tuesday and was being held at the Sarasota County jail, records show.
Comments