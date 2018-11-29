Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

November 29, 2018 06:31 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Andres Avalos.jpg
Andres Avalos, criminal mischief, resisting an officer without violence, $650 bond.
Jennifer Dimon.jpg
Jennifer Dimon, probation violation, $2,500 bond.
