Sarasota paving business owners cashed customers’ checks but did no work, cops say

The owners of a Sarasota paving company were arrested after investigators with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office say they took tens of thousands of dollars from customers without performing the promised work.

A family member, deputies say, was arrested for similar allegations in October.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives started their investigation after a man said he paid Trademark Pavers, owned by Arthur Borchert and Cynthia Borchert, more than $4,500 to install pavers in his driveway, according to a news release. But months went by with no work done.

Arthur Borchert, 37, and Cynthia Borchert, 34, now face eight charges each of embezzlement: misapplication of construction funds and one count each of scheming to defraud more than $20,000. Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators identified seven more victims who paid a total of $35,644 in deposits to Trademark Pavers but never had materials delivered or work completed, according to the probable cause affidavits. The incidents occurred between April and August 2018.

According to the affidavit, the Borcherts sent multiple reply emails to customers with excuses further delaying the promised work.

In sworn interviews with two former Trademark Pavers employees, investigators learned Cynthia Borchert instructed them to enter into a contract with a customer the day the business closed. They told detectives Cynthia then took the check from that contract, in addition to two other checks, and left to have them deposited.

The business was closed that day and the victims were not refunded, according to the former employees. A sign on the door told customers to contact an attorney, but they were not officially represented by one.

Investigators learned the Borcherts met with an attorney for a consult on filing for bankruptcy but did not officially file.

The Borcherts told detectives they were in debt to their supplier. Though they took out loans and continued to take deposits from potential customers, detectives noted in the affidavit they did not have an explanation for how those funds were spent.

Arthur Borchert and Cynthia Borchert were released from jail Tuesday after paying a combined $135,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Arthur Borchert’s cousin, Thomas Borchert, was arrested on similar charges in October.

Thomas Borchert, 45, owned Five Star Brick Pavers and faces charges after investigators say he defrauded multiple clients and pocketed nearly $15,000 without performing any work, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on multiple theft charges on Jan. 4, court records show.