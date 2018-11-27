10-year-old reports man tried to get her into vehicle by offering ice cream and candy, cops say

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office warned residents about an incident in which a child reported to deputies that a man tried to get her into his car with a bribe of candy and ice cream.
A Facebook post on Monday night said around 5 p.m. that day, a 10-year-old girl told deputies a four-door vehicle with no license plate pulled up to her at the intersection of Banbury Avenue and Cardy Street in Moon Lake.
An unknown man, described by the girl as an African-American man in his 20s with black hair in corn rows, pulled back into a “ball,” facial hair “stubble” and brown eyes, told her to get in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. She added the man had a tattoo on his upper right arm of a naked woman and was wearing a red tank top, black shorts and gold chains with a dollar sign pendant.
The girl reported the man told her that “he was friends with her mother and was going to take her to get candy and ice ream,” the post read.
When the girl told him she would call 911 if he didn’t leave her alone, he drove off, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office crime tip line at 1-800-706-2488.
