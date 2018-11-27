Florida man murdered baby by punching, squeezing her, cops say

A Florida man was charged with murder after an infant died from injuries sustained in a beating, deputies said.
Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of an unresponsive child at home in the 12000 block of 117th Street North in Largo on Nov. 17.
Seven-week-old Gwendolyn Eydelman was not breathing when deputies arrived. Paramedics took Gwendolyn to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Doctors later told detectives Gwendolyn had a severe skull fracture “consistent with high-force impact,” bleeding on her brain and several rib fractures which were consistent with compression.
Gwendolyn was removed from life support and succumbed to her injuries on Nov. 19, according to the sheriff’s office.
Artem Eydelman, 29, was caring for Gwendolyn that day while her mother was at work, according to the news release. Deputies said, while he is not Gwendolyn’s biological father, he signed her birth certificate. Gwendolyn’s 26-year-old mother told detectives she met Eydelman while she was pregnant.
When deputies spoke with Eydelman, he first told them he fed Gwendolyn and put her down in her bassinet, kept in the bedroom he shared with the child’s mother. He said he then fell asleep in his bed and about 15 minutes later, returned to the bassinet to find the infant unresponsive and not breathing, according to the sheriff’s office.
Eydelman told deputies he told a family member in the house and called 911.
After “several inconsistencies” with Eydelman’s statement to deputies, detectives said they later learned he hit the child in the head and squeezed her midsection before Gwendolyn lost consciousness.
Eydelman was interviewed by detectives on Nov. 26. According to the sheriff’s office, Eydelman admitted he was frustrated while changing Gwendolyn’s diaper and punched her on Nov. 17. He also reportedly admitted he shook and squeezed the infant.
Artem was arrested and faces one count of murder and was charged with violating his probation. He was taken to the Pinellas County jail without incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
