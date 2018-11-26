Florida man charged with stabbing a woman with a fork over underdone potato

A Florida man is facing charges after he assaulted a woman because his food was undercooked, according to multiple news reports.
According to Action News Jax, 36-year-old Kenneth Crumpton of Yulee, Florida, stabbed a woman in the head with a fork when his potato arrived not cooked to his liking.
The woman had multiple stab wounds and blood on her head but refused treatment, according to the news site.
Crumpton was booked into the Nassau County Jail on at 2:51 a.m. Monday.
Crumpton is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. His bond was listed as $25,002.
