Woman fatally shot at Florida Walmart after domestic altercation, cops say

A woman was fatally shot during a domestic altercation at an Ocala Walmart, according to local authorities.
The Ocala Police Department responded to the store located at 4980 E. Silver Springs Boulevard around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Witnesses said the woman was arguing with a man and cried out for help before he shot her and fled the scene.
Police say a Walmart employee attempted to intervene in the dispute and called 911. The incident occurred in the store’s Garden Center, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
The victim was pronounced dead, but her name has not been released.
The suspect rode away from the store on a bike wearing an orange vest and brown shorts, the Ocala StarBanner reports. At 4:54 p.m., Ocala police said they had apprehended a 55-year-old suspect. He suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.
Comments