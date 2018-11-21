Palmetto couple recovering from injuries after argument with neighbor turns violent

A man and woman from Palmetto were injured after an altercation with a neighbor turned violent on Wednesday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
William Andrus, age 77, is the suspected shooter.
The married couple got into an argument with Andrus over “issues they have had as neighbors,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The argument escalated and then turned physical. The woman claims that Andrus began striking her husband with a brick. She tried to intervene and was also struck.
At some point during the fray, Andrus pulled out a pistol and fired several times, striking the male victim on the right side of his body.
The fight then moved to the front of the house and was broken up.
Charges related to the incident are pending. The male victim underwent surgery and is recovering and in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. The female victim’s injuries were reported as minor.
