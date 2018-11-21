Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 21, 2018 09:11 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.  

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

To see more mugshots, go here.

Jasmine Green.jpg
Jasmine Green, capias, $1,500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Malik Dunwoody.jpg
Malik Dunwoody, theft, $1,500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Marvin Permenter.jpg
Marvin Permenter, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to leave property upon order by owner, $1,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  