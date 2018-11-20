Florida custard shop manager accused of molesting teenage employees, cops say

A 62-year-old Madeira Beach custard shop manager was arrested Monday and faces multiple charges after deputies say he molested four teenage girls who worked there.
Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a female teenaged employee told deputies her manager at Kohr Family Frozen Custard, Leonardo Arellano Ramos, 62, touched her buttocks and breasts over her clothes on multiple occasions, according to a news release.
Three other teenaged girls who worked at the shop also told detectives about repeated similar incidents involving Ramos between April 7 and July 20 at the custard shop, authorities said.
One of the complaints listed in the release also alleged Ramos kissed a girl’s neck and sucked on her ear while not allowing her to go free, according to the sheriff’s office. All of the victims were between 14 and 17 years old.
Ramos, of St. Petersburg, was interviewed by detectives about the allegations on Monday and admitted to “patting the victims’ buttocks,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives said they were able to confirm the allegations through “various investigative techniques” and charged Ramos with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and two counts of simple battery.
He was taken to the Pinellas County jail without incident. He has since been released on $21,000 bond, jail records show.
The investigation is ongoing.
