Woman told cops her ill husband pushed her. She’s now dead

Police are investigating the death of a 72-year-old woman after she reported she was pushed by her husband, causing her to fall.
After reports of a family disturbance Saturday, North Port police went to a home in the 12000 block of Firewheel Place in Gran Paradiso around 8:30 p.m.
Police said the 72-year-old woman told them she was caring for her 76-year-old husband when he pushed her down. The husband suffers from “the infirmities of aging,” according to a news release from police.
The woman was injured when she fell and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, on Sunday, she died from complications of her injuries.
Her husband was also taken to the hospital for what police said were healthcare needs. He remains in the hospital, as of Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Police said in a news release Sunday they believe there is no danger to the public and that it was an isolated incident. The identities of the husband and wife have not yet been released.
