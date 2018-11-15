Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 15, 2018 07:04 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.  

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Jennifer Matteau.jpg
Jennifer Matteau, probation violation, no bond.
Manatee County jail

April Gordon.jpg
April Gordon, out-of-county warrant, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Aaron Bunch.jpg
Aaron Bunch, resisting an officer without violence, $500 bond.
Manatee County jail

