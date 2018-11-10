Video surveillance from the Braden Oaks neighborhood captured what the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office believes is footage of a suspect who broke into seven unlocked vehicles early Saturday morning.
Video surveillance from the Braden Oaks neighborhood captured what the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office believes is footage of a suspect who broke into seven unlocked vehicles early Saturday morning. Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Deputies searching for Bradenton burglar who broke into seven vehicles Saturday

An investigation is underway after a man broke into seven vehicles in the Braden Oaks neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Between 2 and 7 a.m. Saturday, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man in his 20s entered seven unlocked vehicles. He took a small amount of cash from one of the vehicles and stole car keys from another, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office found video of a potential suspect and a suspect vehicle that investigators believe is involved in at least three of the burglaries that took place within that time frame. The break-ins occurred in the 2800 block of 59th St. Court E. and the 5900 block of 28th Ave. Drive E.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall male who weighs between 150 and 180 pounds. He is believed to be driving a dark colored vehicle, deputies say. Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle burglaries is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS (8477).

