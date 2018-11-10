Got information on these 5 on-the-run Manatee suspects? A cash reward could be yours

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the addition of arrest of two suspects and the addition of three others.
Kahn Cosman, 19, was arrested Monday for contempt of court. He was released Saturday after posting $6,000 bond. Deputies arrested Malachai Baskins, 19, for violation of probation Nov. 2. He is being held without bond.
Deputies also detailed three new suspects. Kevin Byous, 21, is wanted for violation of probation and burglary. Joshua Wade Collins, 30, is wanted for violation of probation, grand theft and burglary. Melanie Erickson, 31, is wanted for violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance.
One suspect was removed from the list. However, deputies are still searching for two other on-the-run suspects. They are as follows:
- Donald Berg, 49, is wanted for violation of parole, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.
- Chad Wickersham, 31, is wanted for contempt of court.
If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
