A St. Petersburg teacher stole beauty supplies on video. A familiar face turned her in

Kelly Greene found plenty of items she wanted from Ulta Beauty during an Oct. 14 visit. The problem is that she didn’t pay for any of it.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance of the incident Wednesday. It depicts Greene walking into the store around 4 p.m., walking down multiple aisles and squatting as she put $537 worth of facial, hair and beauty products into her purse.
Greene is a 34-year-old teacher at Lakewood Elementary School, according to the sheriff’s office.
Employees at the Seminole Ulta store called shortly after Greene left to report the theft. Just a day after detectives released the video, the sheriff’s office received a tip from someone who works alongside the teacher.
A school resource officer with Pinellas County Schools recognized Greene from the video and passed the information along to investigators. Greene was questioned and arrested Thursday morning after she admitted to stealing from the store, according to a news release.
Greene was charged with one count of grand theft and is being held on $1,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments