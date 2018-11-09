Video shows group burglarizing Sarasota stores, cops say

Sarasota police are asking the public to help them identify the people caught on video burglarizing two Sarasota convenience stores within a few minutes. Police believe it is the same group of people who burglarized both stores.
Did the same people commit two burglaries in Sarasota just minutes apart? Cops think so

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 09, 2018 03:35 PM

Sarasota police investigators believe the same four men burglarized two area businesses Monday and are asking the public to help identify them.

Officers were called to the Shell Station at 300 N. Washington Blvd. in Sarasota around 1:10 a.m. Monday when an alarm went off indicating a broken glass door. Police arrived and found the glass front door to the store broken and a large cement rock nearby.

Surveillance video showed four men getting out of a silver-type four-door sedan that had been backed into a parking space and walking toward the store’s door. One of the men threw a large rock he was carrying through the door, according to police.

The four men went inside and ran toward the cash register. They took multiple cartons of cigarettes before running from the store.

Sarasota store surveillance 1109.JPG
Police are asking the public to help them identify people who burglarized a Shell Station, 300 N. Washington Boulevard, Sarasota around 1:10 a.m. Monday.
Sarasota Police Department

About 10 minutes later, police were called to a second burglary, this one at the Citgo/Dodge Store at 3580 Fruitville Road in Sarasota.

Once again, officers found the glass front door broken and a cement paver nearby.

Video also showed three men getting out of a silver-type four-door sedan and walking to the store’s front door. Again, someone carrying a rock through it through the glass door and they took cigarettes from inside before driving off, according to police.

Police said the exact amounts and value of items taken is unknown for both stores.

A news release said investigators believe it was the same people involved in both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-954-7076 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Sarasota store surveillance 2 1109.JPG
Sarasota police are looking for the people caught on surveillance footage burglarizing the Citgo/Dodge Store, 3580 Fruitville Road, Sarasota on Monday.
Sarasota Police Department

