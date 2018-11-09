Did the same people commit two burglaries in Sarasota just minutes apart? Cops think so

Sarasota police investigators believe the same four men burglarized two area businesses Monday and are asking the public to help identify them.
Officers were called to the Shell Station at 300 N. Washington Blvd. in Sarasota around 1:10 a.m. Monday when an alarm went off indicating a broken glass door. Police arrived and found the glass front door to the store broken and a large cement rock nearby.
Surveillance video showed four men getting out of a silver-type four-door sedan that had been backed into a parking space and walking toward the store’s door. One of the men threw a large rock he was carrying through the door, according to police.
The four men went inside and ran toward the cash register. They took multiple cartons of cigarettes before running from the store.
About 10 minutes later, police were called to a second burglary, this one at the Citgo/Dodge Store at 3580 Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
Once again, officers found the glass front door broken and a cement paver nearby.
Video also showed three men getting out of a silver-type four-door sedan and walking to the store’s front door. Again, someone carrying a rock through it through the glass door and they took cigarettes from inside before driving off, according to police.
Police said the exact amounts and value of items taken is unknown for both stores.
A news release said investigators believe it was the same people involved in both incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-954-7076 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
