A broken coffee mug and a fight at a school bus stop put two in the hospital, cops say

While millions of Americans were casting their ballots Tuesday morning, a fight was erupting between two women, one armed with a broken coffee mug, at a Florida school bus stop.
Dozens of students were at the bus stop at the time and saw the fight, Josh Taylor, city of North Port public information officer, said in a news release. Tuesday, some of the students received counseling at school.
North Port police were called to a school bus stop at the corner of Aero Avenue and Eager Street where two adult women were involved in an “altercation” around 7:45 a.m.
Pieces of a coffee mug that broke during the altercation were used as a weapon, “in a slashing manner,” Taylor said.
One woman was so badly injured she was flown to a hospital. The other woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Tiffani Cruz told ABC Action News she admitted to smashing her coffee mug over another woman’s head, but said it was in self-defense. The other woman, Cruz said, hit her, got close to her face and nudged her.
“I put my arm up like this and I went to run and that’s when she picked up the glass, ran at me and stabbed me twice in my arm, once at my wrist and in back of my shoulder,” said Cruz.
Police spoke with other parents who saw the fight and a message from the school about the incident was sent to families.
Taylor said in an email Friday no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
After getting out of the hospital, Cruz told ABC Action News she has regrets.
“I regret the whole incident, there’s no reason it should have happened. We’re adults,” said Cruz.
Police also offered their Victims Assistance Unit to help support the families and provided the chance for students who witnessed the fight to give a statement to investigators.
