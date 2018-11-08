Discarded cigarette and fresh cup of coffee lead to man facing theft charge, cops say

Smoking is already well-known to be an unhealthy addiction, but it also partially led to a man already in jail facing more charges.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials said in news release DNA from a cigarette butt left at a crime scene led deputies to make an arrest in the case.
Deputies said several items, including a wake board, fishing poles and sunglasses, were reported missing from personal sheds at Regional Utilities with more scattered around the property on March 17.
A man, later identified as James D. Jackson went into the rear door of one of the buildings on the Regional Utilities property and made a pot of coffee, according to deputies.
When investigators arrived, they found two cups, one beside the coffee pot and another on a table near an open window, according to the news release. A cigarette butt was also found shoved between the open window’s screen and the building. All three items were collected as evidence and sent to a lab for testing.
“According to the lab report, the observed DNA profile is 700 billion times more likely to occur if the sample originated from James Dexter Jackson than from an unrelated individual,” the news release stated.
According to a Nov. 6 tweet from the sheriff’s office, Jackson is currently incarcerated in Santa Rosa County and now faces additional charges of grand theft and burglary in connection with the missing items.
