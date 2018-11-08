Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 08, 2018 07:16 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.  

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

To see more mugshots, go here

Joshua Best.jpg
Joshua Best, out-of-county warrants, $7,500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Thaddeus Keaton.jpg
Thaddeus Keaton, DUI, cyberstalking, no bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  