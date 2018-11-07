Manatee teacher accused of soliciting a child for sex

A Manatee County teacher was fired after police arrested him on five charges related to the solicitation of a child in Orange County.
Austin Pearce, 28, was a newly-hired agriculture teacher at Palmetto High School. He is accused of “inappropriate contact with an Orange County student,” according to an email from district attorney Mitchell Teitelbaum.
Teitelbaum said the district immediately barred Pearce from campus after learning of his arrest on Tuesday. He has since been fired.
Pearce could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
“The charges for which he was arrested do not involve any students in Manatee County schools,” Teitelbaum wrote.
Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department arrested the former teacher on an Orange County warrant.
Pearce is facing three felony charges: solicitation of a child to engage in sexual battery, possession of material including sexual conduct by a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to the warrant.
He is also facing two misdemeanor charges: committing an unnatural and lascivious act, and soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices.
Pearce was released from the Pinellas County jail early Wednesday after he posted bonds totaling $3,000.
The district hired Pearce in August, but not before checking his criminal history and his standing with the Florida Department of Education, according to Teitelbaum.
He said “nothing was found in that background check that disqualified him from employment,” and that no investigations against Pearce were found in the state’s Educator Certification System.
Orange County Public Schools and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department both acknowledged inquiries by the Bradenton Herald, but neither provided an immediate response.
