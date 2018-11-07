Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 07, 2018 06:33 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.  

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Armando Hinojosa.jpg
Armando Hinojosa, probation violation, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Leonel Tapia Rojas.jpg
Leonel Tapia Rojas, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, $120 bond.
Manatee County jail

