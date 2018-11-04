What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Crime

Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in Bradenton, cops say

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

November 04, 2018 07:12 AM

Troopers are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a man trying to walk across a Bradenton street Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

About 8:48 p.m., Tomas Xon-Gurcas, 64, was trying to cross 301 Boulevard East near the intersection with 41st Avenue East, when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound on 301 Boulevard East. The driver of the truck fled the scene, according to a news release.

A witness followed their truck as it continued west on 301 Boulevard East before making a right-hand turn onto U.S. 41 (First Street). The driver was able to lose the witness after turning on to several side streets in the area, according to FHP.

Meanwhile, Xon-Gurcas was taken to Blake Medical Center where he later died.

The witness described the pickup truck as a black 2006-2008 Chevrolet Silverado. The witness could not provide any tag information.

Anyone with information about the crash can call FHP at 941-751-8370.

