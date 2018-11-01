Florida man kills wife, himself before taking kids to trick-or-treating, cops say

An argument that broke out between a Lakeland couple just before they were to take their children trick-or-treating on Halloween ended in violence, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office investigators said Antero Araujo Quintana, 40, shot his wife, 42-year-old Beatriz Araujo then himself Wednesday night during an argument in the home.
Witnesses told investigators the Araujo and Quintana “had been arguing for several days” and were getting ready to take the children trick-or-treating when the argument broke out.
Deputies arrived at a home in the 2300 block of 10th Street West in Lakeland around 5:44 p.m. Wednesday and found Quintana dead with a gunshot wound in the living room.
Araujo was in the kitchen still alive, but critically injured with gunshot wounds in her abdomen and head, and was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Center. She later died at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
The couple’s 21-year-old son witnessed the shooting, according to a preliminary investigation by deputies. Their other two children, investigators said, were waiting in the family’s truck at the time and did not see the incident.
“It’s absolutely heartbreaking that these children will have this awful memory of a day that should have been filled with good memories. For the rest of us, it’s a sad reminder of the human tragedy of domestic violence,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release.
