Man eats sandwich, drinks milk from the container during café burglary, cops say

Surveillance video captured footage of a man who grabbed a quick snack while burglarizing the cafe at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
Sarasota police said a man believed to be approximately 30 years old went into the café around 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 23. It is unknown how he got into the building.
In the video, the man, wearing a white v-neck shirt, pulls one item out of a cooler and inspects it before putting it back inside and grabbing another item. This one, he keeps and unwraps.
The man then starts eating the sandwich while he looks and walks around the room.
Later, he can be seen pulling a gallon of milk from another cooler and taking a few big gulps straight from the jug before putting the lid back on and putting it away.
The man eventually takes an unknown amount of cash from the register before he left around 1:35 a.m., about 20 minutes after he arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarasota Police Detective Patrick Comac at 941-364-7326 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
