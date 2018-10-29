Florida cop recovering after her patrol car was struck; police say other driver charged

A St. Petersburg police officer is recuperating at home after her patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle early Monday.
Officer Rachel Hunter was responding to a non-emergency call at 12:49 a.m. Monday when the crash occurred, according to St. Petersburg police.
Hunter’s patrol car was hit by a black Kia, driven by Chapin Mills Huffman, 23, at Fourth Street South and Dali Boulevard South, police said.
Huffman faces charges of DUI and possession of marijuana after the crash.
Hunter was taken to a hospital where she was “checked out but she was not seriously injured,” police said in news release.
She is now at home recovering.
