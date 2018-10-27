Khan Cosman, 19, is wanted for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.
These 6 suspects remain on the run in Manatee. Can you help deputies catch them?

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

October 27, 2018 02:28 PM

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the addition of two new suspects.

Deputies say they’re looking for Khan Cosman, 19, who is wanted for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. They’re also searching for Christina May Davis, 44, who is wanted for grand theft.

There are four other suspects that the sheriff’s office has yet to apprehend. They are as follows:

  • Donna Drake, 47, is wanted for violation of a domestic violence injunction.
  • Donald Berg, 49, is wanted for violation of parole, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.
  • Chad Wickersham, 31, is wanted for contempt of court.
  • Malachai Baskins, 19, is wanted for violation of probation, fleeing a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

