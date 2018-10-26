Teen tells cops two others demanded his phone, and that he unlock it, at gunpoint

A 17-year-old Palmetto boy told deputies two teens demanded he unlock his phone for them to use at gunpoint Thursday night.
The 17-year-old said he was walking in the 1200 block of U.S. 41 North under the overpass just after 4 p.m. when a 16-year-old and Joshua Fox-Castagna, 18, approached him, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
When the 16-year-old told the 17-year-old to hand him his phone, the 17-year-old gave it to him locked. He was told to unlock the phone as the 16-year-old pulled out a pistol, according to the sheriff’s office.
It was mentioned that Fox-Castagna also had a gun, but the teen did not see it, deputies said.
Fox-Castagna and the 16-year-old ran. The 17-year-old went to Walmart and called for help.
Deputies said they got video and identified Fox-Castagna and the 16-year-old, who were found by Florida Highway Patrol troopers and arrested. Both face a charge of armed robbery.
Comments