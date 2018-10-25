Mail bomb may have been sent through Opa-locka post office facility, report says

A federal investigation into crudely made pipe bombs sent through the U.S. mail to prominent Democratic figures is focusing on Florida, New York and Maryland, law enforcement sources familiar with the probe said Thursday.
CNN reported Thursday that at least one of the packages may have been routed through a U.S. Postal Service sorting facility in Opa-locka. The Miami Herald could not immediately confirm that report.
But the devices — clearly aiming to shake up the political landscape just two weeks before the midterm elections — were so poorly constructed that at least one source involved in the investigation told The Miami Herald that they could not detonate. Whether they were intentionally designed that way was not known.
Investigators are chasing down a series of suspicious packages that may have been mailed this week from Florida and the other states to at least 10 Democratic targets, including the New York home of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s and the Washington D.C. area home of former President Barack Obama.
The Sunrise congressional office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz also received one of the packages on Wednesday, according to the FBI. But it was delivered there because her office was listed as the return address on a package that had been originally sent to the home of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in the Washington, D.C., area.
U.S. postal inspectors in Florida and the other states are combing databases to see if there are any other suspicious packages en route to more potential political targets.
FBI’s assistant director, William Sweeney, declined to say where the packages originated. “I’m not going to get into specifics where the packages came from,” Sweeney said during a Thursday afternoon press conference in New York.
The bombs, made from PVC pipe and covered with black tape, were about six inches long and packed with powder and broken glass, said a law enforcement official who viewed X-ray images and spoke on condition of anonymity, according to the Associated Press. The explosive devices also contained a small battery.
One federal source told the Miami Herald that they were so poorly made they likely posed no threat of exploding.
“The way they were constructed they were not going to go off,” one law enforcement official told the Herald. “You could not compare them to the Boston Marathon bomber.”
The White House condemned the attacks aimed at Democrats and other critics of the administration.
“Acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States,” President Trump said. “This egregious conduct is abhorrent.”
Trump has been vocally critical of the bombing targets, including Clinton, the Democratic nominee who lost to him in the 2016 presidential election.
