LSD murder suspect says victim abused own daughter, cops say. He later changed his story

After being arrested and charged with stabbing his girlfriend’s father to death during an LSD-driven rage, a 22-year-old Bradenton man continued to hallucinate and told detectives of claims that his girlfriend had been sexually abused by the dead man and that she wanted him to kill her father.
But he went on to say that she never really told him that, but rather it was “more of an understanding between them,” according to court records.
Mueller was charged with second-degree murder, resisting arrest and criminal mischief causing $1,000 or more in damage., in the death of the 47-year-old Sadler. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.
On Sunday, Mueller had been at the Sadler family home with two others celebrating his girlfriend’s 22nd birthday. Mueller, his girlfriend and one of the others decided to take some LSD to celebrate, according to a probable cause affidavit. The other man present, who lives in the Sadler home, recognized soon thereafter that the three of them were having a bad reaction to the drugs so he alerted Sadler.
The two men considered calling paramedics because of their behavior but didn’t.
A few hours passed and Sadler began telling the three that “they needed to stop taking drugs and that they needed to grow up,” before he wemt back to his bedroom, the other man told detectives, according to the report.
It was then that Mueller went to the kitchen, grabbed a large knife and went into Sadler’s bedroom and stabbed him, the report states.
The witness, who was trying to keep one of the others calm, heard banging on the bedroom door followed by an unknown noise and then a gasp, he told deputies. When he ran to Sadler’s bedroom, he said he saw Mueller standing over Sadler with a knife and so he then tackled Mueller to the floor, dragged him out of the room and out of the house.
He returned to Sadler’s bedroom, called 911 and grabbed some towels. Meanwhile, Mueller’s girlfriend and other man had ran out of the house.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Sadler was able to speak with 911 dispatchers and tell them that he had been stabbed by Mueller. According to the Manatee County Emergency Communications Center, there was a second call made from Sadler’s neighbor who could hear screaming from the home.
Mueller and his girlfriend were both apprehended by deputies at the intersection of 19th Street and 49th Avenue West. Deputies charged the woman, who was uncooperative, with obstruction.
The Bradenton Herald is not naming her because of the claim Mueller made about her being abused and that she wanted her father to be killed.
