Elementary school on ‘heightened security’ after nearby shooting, cops say

Shots fired in Sarasota on Tuesday morning left one person injured and put a nearby elementary school on a “heightened security status.”
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired just before 9 a.m. in the area of 24th Street and Euclid Avenue in Sarasota.
Deputies who responded to the reports did not immediately find any witnesses or victims but later found a person injured inside a home in the 2500 block of 24th Street.
The person, according to the sheriff’s office, is being treated.
Deputies notified officials at the nearby Emma E. Booker Elementary School of the incident out of an “abundance of caution.”
The school is in a “heightened security status” due to the “police activity” Tuesday, according to a release from Sarasota County Schools.
“All of our students are safe and classroom instruction is taking place,” the release stated.
The sheriff’s office investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS.
