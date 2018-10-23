Florida city commissioner charged with murder resigns, officials say

A Florida city commissioner indicted and in jail on a murder charge has formally resigned his position.
Lakeland city commissioner Michael Dunn resigned in a letter to city officials, which was announced Monday.
Dunn faces a murder charge following the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 50-year-old Cristobal Lopez at Vets Army Navy Surplus store, located at 819 N. Florida Ave., according to Lakeland police. Dunn owns the store.
He was arrested Friday, after being indicted by a grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Dunn was taken to the Polk County jail, where he is being held without bond, according to ABC Action News.
A hand-delivered letter dated Oct. 20 and signed by Dunn was received by city officials Monday afternoon. City Attorney Tim McCausland said the resignation is “effective upon receipt” of the letter.
Dunn took office in January.
City commissioners will discuss the process to replace Dunn and other next steps at a meeting Friday.
According to police, Lopez went into Dunn’s Vets Army Navy Surplus store on Oct. 3 with his father. While Lopez’s father made a purchase, Dunn allegedly saw Lopez conceal a hatchet and try to leave the store.
A confrontation ensued when Dunn asked Lopez if he was going to pay for the hatchet, according to police.
Surveillance video released by police earlier this month shows Dunn grabbing Lopez in the doorway of the business before Dunn fired his gun. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS officials, police said.
“I have determined this case and the actions of Mr. Dunn fall outside of the protection of the ‘stand your ground’ law,” State Attorney Brian Haas explained to reporters after Dunn’s arrest, according to Bay News 9. “It is important that this process go forward and that the victim, the victim’s family, the defendant, and our community receive fair process and a fair trial, and we are working diligently to accomplish that.”
