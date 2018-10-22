Woman, child dead in Florida apartment; man charged in connection with deaths, cops say

A woman and child were found dead in a Tampa apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the apartments at 4302 Mariners Cove Court at 6:47 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, deputies found a 34-year-old woman and 10-year-old boy dead. The names of the victims have not been released.
In a news conference, Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters they got a “frantic” 911 call from a man who said he was involved in an altercation at the apartment.
“As a result of this domestic dispute we have a 34-year-old female and a 10-year-old child who have succumbed to their injuries and died here at the scene,” Chronister said.
Tyrone T. Johnson, 42, was there when deputies pulled in. Johnson faces charges of murder, aggravated child abuse and shooting at, within, or into a building.
Deputies were called twice to the apartment for domestic violence-related incidents over the last year, but those incidents did not involve the person in custody, Chronister said. He added there were no Department of Children and Families reports involving the man or woman in Sunday’s incident.
Chronister said early information led investigators to believe the woman, child and person in custody lived in the apartment together.
