Can you help Manatee deputies nab these suspects? A reward might have your name on it

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s updates include the arrest of two suspects and the addition of another one.
Jordan Brown, 22, was arrested Wednesday and faces various contempt of court charges. He is being held without bond. Cory Benoit, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with false ownership of pawned items and dealing stolen property. He is being held on bond totaling $16,000.
Donna Drake is a new addition to the list. The 47-year-old is wanted for violation of a domestic violence injunction.
Deputies are still searching for three other suspects. They are as follows:
- Donald Berg, 49, is wanted for violation of parole, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.
- Chad Wickersham, 31, is wanted for contempt of court.
- Malachai Baskins, 19, is wanted for violation of probation, fleeing a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
