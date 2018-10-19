Sarasota man tried to flush drugs down the toilet, cops say

A Sarasota man faces multiple charges after he tried to flush cocaine down the toilet before deputies could serve a search warrant on his Sarasota home, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives went to search the home of Jose A. Lozada-Avalos in the 3100 block of Claude Lane in Sarasota on Oct. 11. Before deputies could get inside, they spotted Lozada-Avalos running from his bedroom to the bathroom on the other side of the house, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Once inside, deputies took Lozada-Avalos, 39, and his girlfriend into custody.
“It was immediately evident that Lozada-Avalos had attempted to destroy an unknown amount of cocaine by flushing it down the toilet,” investigators wrote in the affidavit.
The bathroom floor was flooded, deputies said and Lozada-Avalos’ left hand was “soaking wet.” Cocaine reside was found on the toilet and floor, along with a vacuum-sealed bag, according to the affidavit.
An analysis of the water determined it contained cocaine, the affidavit noted. The cocaine and water mixture weighed 1,258.11 grams.
Investigators found two bags that held a total of 18.1 grams of cocaine in the kitchen and $16,730 bundled with rubber bands under a blanket in the bedroom.
In an interview with deputies, Lozada-Avalos said the cocaine and money were his, and that he tried to flush some of the cocaine down the toilet, according to the affidavit.
Lozada-Avalos faces charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and evidence destroying. He was released on a $50,000 bond Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
