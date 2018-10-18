Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, Oct. 18. 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

October 18, 2018 07:23 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

To see more mugshots, go here.

Alicia Garcia.jpg
Alicia Garcia, domestic battery, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Breon Cheaves.jpg
Breon Cheaves, probation violation, no bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  