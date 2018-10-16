Bradenton teen was prohibited from having a gun. He shot another teen, cops say

A Bradenton teen wasn’t supposed to be in possession of a gun when he was showing it off on Saturday and it accidentally went off, shooting another teen.
A 17-year-old girl was dropped off at Manatee Memorial Hospital at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and hospital staff alerted the Bradenton Police Department. Her friend, who witnessed the shooting, told police that she had been shot during a drive-by shooting.
But when the victim regained consciousness, she told police that Antonio Vaca, a friend of a friend, had accidentally shot her while showing off a handgun, according to Lt. Brian Thiers.
Vaca, 18, previously was found to have committed a delinquent act considered to be a felony, and therefore is not permitted to be in possession of a firearm. On Monday, Vaca allegedly confessed to the accidental shooting, according to police.
Vaca was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent adult and culpable negligence with injury. He was being held at the Manatee County jail on bonds totaling $8,000, according to jail records.
Police have not found the handgun involved in the shooting, Thiers said.
The witness who lied to police, also a 17-year-old girl, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice.
Anyone with information about this case can call Bradenton Police Detective Chris Deshaies at 941-932-9329. Tips can also be submitted via email at crimetips@cityofbradenton.com or through Crimestoppers to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000 at 1-866-634-8477 or at manateecrimestoppers.com.
