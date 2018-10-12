Possible murder-suicide of elderly couple being investigated by Sarasota deputies

A possible murder-suicide is being investigated by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, according to the agency.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Sarasota Central Parkway around 10 a.m. Friday and found two people dead. The victims were identified as Herbert D. Brooker, 82, and Marie Annette T. Brooker, 78.
Public records show the two were married.
While detectives say the deaths may be the result of a murder-suicide, the official cause of the deaths will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Section at (941) 861-4900.
