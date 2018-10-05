Man shows up at Bradenton store with a gunshot wound, cops say

A man was shot in the leg after he got out of a vehicle early Friday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the Super Stop in the 5600 block of 15th Street East in Bradenton around 1:18 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they found a man with at least one gunshot wound to his leg, according to the sheriff’s office.
Witnesses told deputes the man was picked up by a four-door sedan, possibly a Mercedes, and went for a short ride. When the man was shot when he got out of the car, witnesses told the sheriff’s office.
Investigators believe he was shot in the road in the 1400 block of 57th Avenue Drive East and walked to the Super Stop.
The man was taken to Blake Medical Center as was listed in stable condition Friday morning.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriffs Office at (941) 747–3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866–634-TIPS.
