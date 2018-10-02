Boat races came to a halt. There was a drunk and naked man in the water, cops say

Races stopped temporarily Sunday at the Clearwater Super Boat Race so authorities could pull a drunk and naked man from the water, court records show.
Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the arrest affidavit that Richard Clayton, 25, of Orlando was drunk when he swam into the middle of a boat race around 3:45 p.m.
The race was forced to shut down until Clayton could be removed from the water, according to the affidavit.
When Clayton was pulled from the water, he was naked, deputies wrote.
Clayton was charged with disorderly intoxication.
