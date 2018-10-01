Thief steals Holmes Beach mayoral candidate’s campaign signs, cops say

Holmes Beach police are asking the public for help after detectives say several campaign signs were stolen, and one of the incidents was caught on video.
Detective Brian Hall said someone took five campaign signs from shopping centers in Holmes Beach. The signs, according to Hall, were for mayoral candidate Judy Titsworth.
Monday, Holmes Beach police posted a security video to Facebook that showed someone getting out of a vehicle, picking up a sign, getting back into the vehicle with the sign and then driving away around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police hope someone will recognize the person in the video.
Titsworth currently serves as the city commission’s chair/deputy mayor. She has been a city commissioner since November 2012 . More information about Titsworth can be found on her candidate page on the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website.
When reached by phone Monday, Titsworth said she just hopes police can find who is taking the signs.
Running against Titsworth for the mayor seat is Joshua D. Linney.
Hall said they see campaign signs stolen every year, but this is the first report Holmes Beach police have had for the 2018 election cycle.
