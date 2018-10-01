Wearing a disguise, Bradenton man takes more than cash from adult store, cops say

A Bradenton man has been charged with getting away with money and a sex toy after a robbery at a local adult store, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sept. 19, deputies say Brady Sprague, 50, donned a disguise and went into the C&J adult store in the 4900 block of 14th Street West around 11:45 p.m.
Once inside, he picked an adult toy, walked up to the register and handed the cashier a threatening note and demanded the money in the register, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sprague took the money and the toy and ran from the store, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Investigative techniques” led deputies to identify Sprague and get a warrant for his arrest, a news release stated.
Sprague was found by deputies and arrested on Saturday. Merchandise stolen from the store was found during a search of Sprague’s home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sprague faces a charge of robbery and, as of Monday morning, was being held in the Manatee County jail on a $7,500 bond.
Jail records show he has several previous arrests dating back to 2002 for charges including shoplifting, dealing in stolen property, providing false identification to law enforcement and motor vehicle theft.
